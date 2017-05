Chantilly is a sweet Miniature Pinscher ready and waiting for her new best friend. She’s 3 years old and full of fun and lively energy. She enjoys playing in the yard with other dogs her size and is a lap dog at heart. Chantilly would make a great dog for almost any family. If you would like to know more about Chantilly, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

