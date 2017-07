When it comes to lap dogs, Cashmere is one of the best there is! A tiny bit reserved at first, Cashmere is an absolute lovebug once she gets to know you. Her favorite place to be is in your lap showering you with kisses. Give her a chance and she’s sure to win your heart. If you would like to know more about Cashmere, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

