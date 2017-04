Sweet little Burberry is a great dog on so many levels. At 4 years old, he has a patient and gentle personality, while still loving to run around and have fun. Burberry is potty-trained and would get along well with family members of any age. If you would like to know more about Burberry, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

