Eight-month-old Brock is quite the sweet and gentle soul. A bit shy at the start, Brock warms up quickly and loves to rest his head in the crook of your arm. He gets along well with other cats and would make a great kitty companion in a steady home. If you would like to know more about Brock, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at (949)492-1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr