Boots is 10-year-old kitty looking for a new lease on life. Don’t let her age fool you; this little lady is full of life and just loves having company. While she does get along well with other cats, Boots’ favorite pastime is spending the afternoon in the lap of a friendly human. She would make a spectacular companion for someone looking for some real one-on-one time. If you would like to know more about Boots, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

