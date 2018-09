Dana Point Times

Bart is an energetic dog who is always up for fun. Whether he’s meeting new people or playing in the yard with other dogs, his joyful demeanor shines through. If you’re in need of a loyal friend, Bart is ready to brighten your day.

If you would like to know more about Bart, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.