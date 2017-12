Armani is a happy little guy with loads of energy. He just loves to greet you with a wagging tail and tons of kisses. Only 1 and a half years old, Armani is sure to bring lots of fun into your life.

If you would like to know more about Armani, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente