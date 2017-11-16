Pet Food Drive at San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter Nov. 17- 21

This holiday season, the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal shelter is accepting donations of dry food, wet food and treats for dogs and cats. Donations of appropriate seed and pellet food for small animals like rabbits, guinea pigs and birds are also appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 and from noon – 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. They are closed on Monday. The will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. The San Clemente-Dana Point Animal shelter is located at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente. www.petprojectfoundation.org.