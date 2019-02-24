By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by three vehicles near Sunsets Bar in Capistrano Beach on Saturday, Feb. 23 at approximately 6 p.m.

The initial call to law enforcement was made at 6: 12 p.m. reporting that a man had been struck at 34700 Pacific Coast Highway, Capistrano Beach. Emergency crews found the victim unresponsive in the traffic lanes and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“It appears the victim had parked along PCH, exited the vehicle and attempted to cross the street before he was hit,” said Carrie Braun, a spokesperson for Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Braun, it appeared the victim had arrived at the location with his wife. Everyone involved in the incident stopped and cooperated with law enforcement. Drugs and alcohol were determined not to be a factor and no arrests have been made.

Pacific Coast Highway, near the scene of the incident, was closed off in both directions until approximately 11 p.m.