PCH at Doheny Open After Fatal Car Crash Early New Year’s Day Morning

By Eric Heinz

A 27-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle while traveling at a “high speed” on Pacific Coast Highway at Doheny Park Plaza in Dana Point on Sunday morning, Jan. 1, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Officials.

Pacific Coast Highway at the area was closed off until 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning and lanes in both directions were open as of 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Lt. Lloyd Downing, the department commander handling public relations for the case, said the man was driving in rainy conditions at 2:30 a.m. near Doheny Park Plaza when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a pole, was ejected from his car and subsequently run over by an oncoming motorist.

Downing said the other motorist who struck the ejected man was not cited in the incident. Downing also said the speed of the driver hasn’t been determined.

A name of the man has not yet been released. No other factors were listed as contributing to the incident. The Orange County Coroner’s Office will make the final determination on factors that contributed to the death.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 949.770.6011.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it is available.