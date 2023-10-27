Track improvement projects in San Diego County will impact Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink services through San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, the agencies announced.

Numerous northbound and southbound Pacific Surfliner routes will either terminate or begin at the San Juan Capistrano station, and Metrolink’s Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County Line trains will not operate between Laguna Niguel and Oceanside.

Metrolink and Pacific Surfliner will provide access to bus transportation that completes routes interrupted by track work. However, Pacific Surfliner will not provide alternate transportation to the San Clemente Municipal Pier and San Juan Capistrano, according to a post by the Amtrak agency on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Additionally, the San Juan Capistrano station’s ticket window will be closed and baggage service on all trains will be suspended. More information about the service interruptions can be found at metrolinktrains.com and pacificsurfliner.com.