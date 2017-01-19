Painters Use Dana Point as Inspiration for Plein Air Art

Photo Gallery of IMG_0697 David Evans, a Lake Forest resident, paints The Pilgrim at en plein air at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_0717 Jacqueline Price and Bob Francis both paint in Baby Beach en plein air on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_0726 David Evans, a Lake Forest resident, paints The Pilgrim at en plein air at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_0731 David Evans, a Lake Forest resident, paints The Pilgrim at en plein air at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_0766 Jacqueline Price and Bob Francis both paint in Baby Beach en plein air on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_0801 David Evans takes a step back from his plein art painting while a passerby stops to look at the art on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_0797 David Evans, a Lake Forest resident, paints The Pilgrim at en plein air at Baby Beach on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Photo: Kristina Pritchett Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

As three painters worked on their pieces at Baby Beach, people passing by stopped to watch. A few commented, but most smiled and continued their morning walk.

The three artists are part of a group called Plein Air Mission, named for the group starting their “en plein air” painting outings at the Mission San Juan Capistrano.

They travel through South Orange County, usually meeting once a week, to paint different scenes that they find. Last week, before the rain came in, the group was on the pier near the Ocean Institute while the visiting vessels were in town.

“I enjoy going out on the point,” said David Evans, a Lake Forest resident.

On Tuesday, they each picked different points from Baby Beach to focus on.

The group can vary from two to 15 people, but larger groups are typical only during the warmer months, Evans said.

To see where the group is going next, visit their Facebook page by searching “PAM Painters. Plein Air Mission.”