Owner of White Pelican Gallery Passes Away

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

White Pelican gallery owner Diana Psipoulos, also known as Diana Poulos, has passed away at the age of 72 due to medical complications.

Diana and her son, Chad Psipoulos, purchased the White Pelican gallery from Chuck Mullins about two dozen years ago. Diana had survived a bout of breast cancer shortly before jumping into the business of wholesale jewelry, her son said.

Diana represented the Dana Point Harbor Merchant Association for a period, sparking a friendship with Jim Miller, the owner of The Coffee Importers.

“She was a bull when it came to representing the merchants of the Dana Point Harbor,” Miller said. “She was adamant about phasing revitalization projects during negotiations. She cared deeply about protecting the integrity and character of the harbor.”

Diana served on the Dana Point Harbor Advisory Board as secretary. The function of the board, as stated in DPHAB’s bylaws, was “to advise the County of Orange Board of Supervisors, city of Dana Point, county agencies and harbor management on public policy and successful operation of O.C. Dana Point Harbor.”

“People loved her. She had the greatest heart. She was always going to plays, concerts, traveling the world. She did it all. She lived a full life,” Chad Psipoulos said.

Diana Psipoulos was born on September 3, 1946 and grew up in Lansing, Ill. She died on December 28, 2018.

She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, George Psipoulos; her sons, Chad and Brett Psipoulos; and her grandchildren, Jolie and Cole Poulos.

There is no service planned at this time. The family asks that anyone wishing to make a donation on behalf of Diana Psipoulos consider the Jim Valvano Foundation.

“Diana loved sports. She was a breast cancer survivor, and she lost her mom and her friends to cancer,” Chad said. “Jim Valvano died of cancer, and I think it would make her really happy to see people donate to that cause on behalf of her.”

The Jim Valvano Foundation, also known as the Jimmy V Foundation, was founded by ESPN broadcaster and basketball coach Jim Valvano in order to help fund cancer research grants nationwide. Valvano died in 1993 following a yearlong battle with metastatic adrenal cancer.

The White Pelican Gallery is located at 34475 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. Chad will be handling business administration in place of his mother. —LB