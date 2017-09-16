The Outlets at San Clemente are partnering up with local Chamber of Commerce’s to hold a South Orange County Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Outlets will be teaming up with the San Clemente Chamber, the Dana Point Chamber, the Laguna Niguel Chamber as well as the San Juan Capistrano Chamber to feature more than 75 businesses including Outlets at San Clemente merchants.

Those interested will have the opportunity to apply to more than 1,500 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Applicants are encouraged to bring pens, copies of their resumes, and to wear professional attire to the event.

The event will be from noon-4 p.m. The Outlets are located 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente.