Outdated 76 Service Station to Receive New Signage, Increase Landscape Space

By Daniel Ritz

On Aug. 13, the Dana Point Planning Commission approved a sign program permit for the 76 Service Station at 34131 Doheny Park Road.

The station, at the intersection of Doheny Park Road and Victoria Boulevard in Doheny Village, is permitted to establish combination a sign for fuel pricing and brand marketing. Currently, the site only has 190 square feet of landscaping land, the sign program permit states that the tenants will increase their landscaping square footage by more than 2,000 square feet as well as additional parking spots.

Planning Commissioners said that the landscaping increase was to include drought-tolerant plants that would not need irrigation and therefore not requiring an independent landscaping plan. Stay tuned for more developments on this story. –DR