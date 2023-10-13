Activism at the local level can manifest itself in countless ways, often seeking to address dire issues that impact an entire community.

Citizens recognize that aspects of their surroundings could be improved, thus prompting them to act.

The San Clemente-based Save Our Beaches organization is an example of that, most recently advancing their advocacy by incorporating as a California nonprofit and earning its 501(c)(3) status.

Organization president Suzie Whitelaw told Dana Point Times that Save Our Beaches’ decision was intended to give itself more legitimacy and enable it to take donations when necessary.

“Our main goal is advocacy, but if you’re a 501(c)(3), if you’ve gone through that process … it gives you legitimacy, and it opens up some doors for cooperating with governmental agencies and with other 501(c)(3)s,” Whitelaw said.

The board of Whitelaw, chairman Gary Walsh, secretary Joe Wilson and treasurer John Dow first began to form roughly two years ago. Walsh, a Cyprus Shores resident, noted the loss of the beach at a nearby community and heard that Whitelaw, a former professor of oceanography and an academic well-versed in geology and the environment, lived in the same neighborhood.

Along with Dow and Wilson, who also were residents and surfers interested in protecting their beloved beach, Walsh asked Whitelaw to join their small group. With her inclusion and the realization that erosion has occurred at other San Clemente beaches, the group focused on contacting others to get as many people involved in saving the local coastline as possible.

“We realized that we have to do something; otherwise, we’re going to lose it,” said Walsh.

Since forming Save Our Beaches, everyone in the group has individually progressed in their knowledge of issues surrounding coastal erosion, according to Dow. They came together to share scientific or surfing-related information that helped each person understand the root of the problem, and the group has conducted substantial outreach efforts, whether through mailing lists or by contacting stakeholder organizations or governmental entities.

Dow said coastal erosion is an issue that’s occurring all along the California coast and has a discernible origin, but contended there have been too many studies and general bureaucratic inertia without tangible action.

That lack of action has prompted Save Our Beaches’ outreach, in an attempt to help people understand which sand retention methods will be the most effective and do the least to negatively impact surf breaks and other valuable factors of the coastal environment. In recent weeks, Joe Wilson has set up tables on San Clemente’s Beach Trail to pass out information to people using the footpath.

“(The public is unaware) of what can happen and what we need to do,” Walsh said.

Led by Whitelaw and Wilson, the group is also working to publish a position paper as a response to the solutions presented during the City of San Clemente’s Community Meeting on Coastal Resiliency Concepts that occurred late last month.

Wilson said artificial reefs and submerged breakwaters are their leading retention measures, as those methods don’t dramatically change the flow of sand or disrupt surf breaks.

Other feedback the group had of the resiliency concepts meeting concerned the city’s contractor, Moffatt & Nichol, and its evaluation of the San Clemente State Beach area as stable. Walsh called the decision “questionable,” and Whitelaw explained that the area’s beach width was not nearly as expansive as Moffatt & Nichol’s research suggested.

What the firm’s project team accounted for as 40-50 feet of beach was actually a rock revetment, Whitelaw said.

“They’re supposed to go out and measure again in October, and when they do, the state beach should be identified as being ‘threatened’ or even ‘critical,’ ” she added. “‘At the very southern boundary of (the) state beach, there is zero beach. It’s literally waves against rock.”

Wilson agreed, saying that in March, shortly after the city had initiated its Nature Based Coastal Resiliency Project Feasibility Study, he observed what was akin to a cliff on the state beach. After walking five feet from the riprap near the train tracks, the amount of sand dropped significantly.

“That’s the problem with the beach width measurements,” Whitelaw said. “It’s not capturing the vertical amount of sand that’s been removed. There was that cliff, and then gradually, in the summer, (it) smoothed out so you don’t see the cliff anymore, (and) there’s a lowering of the whole level.”

Additionally, she spoke about how North Beach’s length from north to south has shrunk to where people increasingly see more rocks. Those developments have led her to believe a “state of the beach” measurement would be beneficial, to not only learn about beach width, but verticality and overall quality.

“(North Beach has eroded) down to that cobble base, and it’s a hard base …,” Whitelaw said. “People don’t want a cobble beach. If you’ve been on a cobble beach with little kids, it’s dangerous.”

Dow mentioned that he views the area as a microcosm of its surrounding city, stuck in an area where it doesn’t receive consistent sand flow from the north. Stuck between the hard-armored, or rocky, Capistrano Shores to the north, and Mariposa to the south, with its own rock pile, the environment isn’t conducive to spreading around sand to North Beach.

“What’s happening there is what’s going to happen, probably, in the entire city of San Clemente,” said Dow. “Again, on the north end, we’ve got the Mariposa boulder pile, and on the south end, we’ve got Cyprus Shores’ boulder pile. There’s very little sand that gets to move even within that zone because of those barriers.”

Overall, the group expressed a desire to see the city use retention solutions that have a solid proof of concept and fundability, and for the city to mimic the T-Street beach’s reef structure.

The reef does well to minimize wave energy, Whitelaw said, which the areas of North Beach and Cyprus Shores could use to keep any sand nourishment they receive.

With the feasibility study ongoing until roughly 2026, and the amount of time between the study’s conclusion and the eventual start of any projects in San Clemente, Dow said the study’s current evaluations of city beaches could drastically change for the worse over the years.

“I don’t think it’s outside the realm of possibility that the state beach could be gone in another winter or two,” he said. “… I don’t think we have the luxury of time, and I don’t think it should take two years to come up with a plan.”

Both the state and the federal government should be actively involved in making solutions happen, Walsh added, speaking to the importance of the railroad through San Clemente for commercial and defense matters, as well as getting people down to the beach.

“I think we’re open-minded, but we think something just needs to happen pretty darn quickly,” said Dow.

Save Our Beaches comprises groups of people playing various roles, as technical advisors, advisors, community outreach personnel and surf advocates. The organization will continue its efforts to contact more people, not solely to increase its influence, but to develop a citizen-based approach to protecting its coastline.

To access resources that lay out the issues at the San Clemente shoreline or to get involved, visit saveourbeachessc.org.