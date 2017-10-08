Moulton Niguel Water District and Orange County Coastkeeper announced a partnership to educate middle school students on water usage and environmental protection.

The water education program will be operated under Coastkeeper’s W.H.A.L.ES program, and will be funded by Moulton Niguel Water District. This funding will cover in-class presentations, field trips, and busing to and from local watersheds, including San Juan Creek, and Aliso Creek.

Dyana Pena, Educational Director of O.C. Coastkeeper, says they have already inked programs with Aliso Viejo Middle School, La Paz Intermediate School and Journey School, and that they are looking to start programs in November.

In a press release from Moulton Niguel Water District, President Donald Froelich stated, “By taking kids to local watersheds, they can see the plants, animals and marine life impacted by urban runoff and develop a real understanding of how our water system works.”

For more information regarding the program, visit www.mnwd.com/moulton-niguel-and-oc-coastkeeper-partner-to-bring-water-education-to-schools/

-Daniel Ritz