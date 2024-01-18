Kathrine Dana Shaw, descendant of Dana Point’s namesake, author Richard Henry Dana, Jr., died on Jan. 8 at the age of 102.



Before her death, Shaw released a book titled Mover and Shaker: Remarkable Woman Making Her Mark In A Man’s World.

In the book, Shaw wrote about not following her family’s legacy in writing and the career she made as a businesswoman, play producer and publicist.

Shaw met Walter Knott, owner of Knott’s Berry Farm through her business, Catherine Coleman’s Charm School, and he leased her the Bird Cage Theatre in which she produced plays..

Shaw lived in San Juan Capistrano for most of her life and was the president of the Women’s Club of San Juan and was the 2008 Swallows Day Parade grand marshal.



In a media release promoting the book, Shaw said “life is short, and relationships are what really matters.”