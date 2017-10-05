Oktoberfest Returns to Sea Terrace Park on Oct. 7

Dana Point’s annual Oktoberfest celebration will take place at Sea Terrace Park, located at 22501 Niguel Rd, from 12-7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Live music will be on hand throughout the day courtesy of the Kalifornia Krauts, with the whole day being emceed by Pieter Meister. There will be a wide variety of events throughout the day including dance parties, a sauerkraut eating contest and the crowd favorite traditional sausage toss.

Free parking is available and food and drinks will be available for purchase inside the venue.

Food vendors will be on hand making traditional American food as well as German foods such as German potatoes, bratwurst, beer brats, knockwurst, sauerkraut, pretzels, goulash, rotisserie chicken, pork chops marinated in beer, coleslaw and more.

For a full schedule of events, ticket pricing and more, visit www.danapointoktoberfest.com/the-music

-DR