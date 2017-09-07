Ohana Music Festival: Info to Know before Attending

By Kristina Pritchett

It’s that time of year again; Ohana Music Festival will be taking over Doheny State Beach this weekend.

Musicians like Eddie Vedder, Fiona Apple, Jack Johnson, HAIM, Social Distortion, the Pixies and much more will be rocking on two stages on the beach beginning Friday, Sept. 8.

Along with music, guests can enjoy craft beer, wine and signature cocktails with artisan food options from local restaurants and food trucks throughout the festival.

Tickets are still available for single day tickets and weekend passes. Prices vary from $99.50-$275. Weekend VIP passes are sold out, according to the website. A portion of the Festival’s proceeds will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association.

Before hitting the sand to listen to some music, below is information on the set times, parking and shuttle services.

Set-Times

Friday, Sept. 8

On the Tiki Stage : Corey Harper 3:30-4 p.m., Jade Jackson 4:15-4:45 p.m., Simon Townshend 5:15-5:45 p.m. and Timmy Curran 6:30-6:55 p.m.

: Corey Harper 3:30-4 p.m., Jade Jackson 4:15-4:45 p.m., Simon Townshend 5:15-5:45 p.m. and Timmy Curran 6:30-6:55 p.m. On the Main Stage: The Orwells 4:45-5:15 p.m., TV on the Radio 5:45-6:30 p.m., Pixies 7-8 p.m. and Social Distortion at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

On the Tiki Stage : Timmy Curran 12:45-1:15 p.m., Missio 1:30-2 p.m., Conner Youngblood 3:10-3:40 p.m., Ella Vos 4:35-5:05 p.m. and Liam Finn 6:10-6:40 p.m.

: Timmy Curran 12:45-1:15 p.m., Missio 1:30-2 p.m., Conner Youngblood 3:10-3:40 p.m., Ella Vos 4:35-5:05 p.m. and Liam Finn 6:10-6:40 p.m. On the Main Stage: The Frights 2:15-3 p.m., Glen Hansard 3:50-4:35 p.m., Fiona Apple 5:10-6:10 p.m., Ray La Montagne 6:45-7:45 p.m. and Eddie Vedder at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

On the Tiki Stage : Johnny Roundhouse 1:20-1:50 p.m., The Mattson 2 2:40-3:10 p.m., Cameron Avery 4-4:30 p.m. and Verite 5:35-6:05 p.m.

: Johnny Roundhouse 1:20-1:50 p.m., The Mattson 2 2:40-3:10 p.m., Cameron Avery 4-4:30 p.m. and Verite 5:35-6:05 p.m. On the Main Stage: Timmy Curran 1:55-2:40 p.m., Dr Dog 3:15-4 p.m., The Naked and Famous 4:35-5:35 p.m., HAIM 6:10-7:10 p.m. and Jack Johnson at 7:55 p.m.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8, and noon on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

Parking

Limited ADA parking will be available at Doheny State Beach.

There will be shuttle parking lots available at the Outlets at San Clemente. The shuttle will drop off passengers at the front entry of the Festival. Tickets for roundtrip rides are $10 per person, per day.

Shuttles begin one hour before the event doors and the last shuttle departs from the Festival at 11 p.m.

Guests are able to reserve their shuttle spot online.

There will be a free bike valet provided to festival goers. From 8 a.m.-11 p.m. guests can drop their bikes off but are requested to bring their own lock.

For more information about parking, the line-up, tickets and more, visit www.theohanafest.com.