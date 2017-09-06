UPDATE: Officials Rescue Injured Sea Lion Spotted in Dana Point Harbor

Photo Gallery of IMG_5939 An injured California Sea Lion has been spotted in the Dana Point Harbor. Officials have been attempting to rescue the animal. Photo: Courtesy of PMMC IMG_5950 _DSC4510 An injured California Sea Lion has been spotted in the Dana Point Harbor. Officials have been attempting to rescue the animal. Photo: Courtesy of PMMC Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

*Update at 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.: The sea lion was rescued but officials say it’s too early for further information.

Officials say they’re on the lookout for an injured sea lion that was spotted in the Dana Point Harbor recently.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center said they were notified on Thursday, Aug. 31 of an injured California sea lion in the Harbor and have been attempting to rescue it.

“The animal was reported to have injuries to its hind quarters near its hip/flipper area,” said Krysta Higuchi, events and public relations coordinator. “PMMC deployed an experienced rescue team, along with PMMC’s Veterinarian Dr. Barnett, to asses the animal.”

Officials said the animal was found floating near a dock, where upon closer assessment of the animal revealed the severity of the injury and it appeared to have a type of netting or line wrapped around its wounded section.

“With the animal in the water, it was difficult to determine what had caused the initial wound,” Higuchi said. “However, it was clear the animal was in need of rescue and medical attention.”

As of Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. attempted rescues have not been successful, officials said.

“PMMC will continue working with other local agencies and NOAA to monitor and attempt rescues of this injured animal,” Higuchi said.

Officials ask members of the public to call the PMMC if they spot the animal and urge the public to keep their distance.

One PMMC rescues the animal, the veterinarian will perform a full exam to see what course of treatment will be in the best interest of the animal.