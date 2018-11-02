By Lillian Boyd

The new HOV lanes have opened, the Avenida Pico interchange has been reconstructed and as of September the contractors on the I-5 South County Improvements Project have wrapped up their punch-list items, according to Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA). The project is done.

“The project team would like to sincerely thank residents, business owners and the traveling public for their support, understanding and patience during construction,” a press release from OCTA stated.

Ongoing nighttime ramp and lane closures will continue to take place as part of a Caltrans project that began over the summer to repair and repave freeway lanes from El Camino Real in San Clemente to Junipero Serra in San Juan Capistrano. The $10.5 million Caltrans Maintenance project will resurface nearly nine miles of the freeway with rubberized asphalt.

For more information on that project, call or email Justin Lesniewski at Caltrans at 657.328.6594 or justin.lesniewski@dot.ca.gov.