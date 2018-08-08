EYE ON DP, News Bites

OCSD Harbor Patrol to Host Facebook Live Questions and Answer Session

At 12 p.m. on Friday, August 10, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) Harbor Patrol will host a Facebook live questions and answer session. Recently, the OCSD Harbor Patrol has been under review, including a request to District 5 Supervisor Lisa Bartlett made by the Dana Point Harbor Advisory to examine and evaluate the cost share and cost effectiveness of the Dana Point Harbor Patrol.

Residents are encouraged to send in their questions via Facebook, Twitter an Instagram. The event will be hosted on the OCSD Harbor Patrol Facebook site. www.facebook.com/OCSDHarborPatrol.

