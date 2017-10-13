OCSD: Double Murder Suspect Now In Custody, Both Deceased Identified

Article Updated at 3:49 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13

By Daniel Ritz

Double homicide suspect, 26-year-old Luke William Ferguson, is in custody with Inglewood PD in Ventura after remaining at-large for more than 24 hours.

According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD), deputies arrived at 2:50 p.m. in The Hamptons subdivision of Alsio Viejo, on Oct. 12 to find four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies reportedly rendered aid, but Lisa Cosenza, 51, of Aliso Viejo, and a yet-to-be-identified male victim, died as a result of their injuries.

“Coroner officials are working to identify the deceased male,” an OCSD press release stated on Friday, Oct. 13. “Once confirmed and pending next of kin notification, his identity will be released.”

The other victims, a 23-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the release. There have been no further updates to their conditions at this time.

Cosenza was an account executive for a short time in 2013 for Picket Fence Media, which publishes the Dana Point Times, San Clemente Times and The Capistrano Dispatch. She is also a graduate of Dana Hills High School.

Ferguson is white, 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shin that reads 90291, which is an area code for Venice Beach. OCSD stated he is considered armed and dangerous.

No details on circumstances surrounding the shootings have been released at this time.

UPDATE: a tweet by OCSD announced that as of 3:47 p.m., homicide suspect Luke William Ferguson is in custody with Inglewood PD.

Dana Point Times will continue to update this ongoing story as details become available. www.danapointtimes.com.