OCSD Dana Point Announces Death of K9 Deputy “Shadow”

By Daniel Ritz

On Sept. 17, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dana Point Police Services announced the death of their K9 dog deputy known by the name of Shadow. A post on social media reported Shadow and his partner Deputy L. Costa were assigned to custody operations and assisted in discovering illegal narcotics inside the jail facilities. Shadow was also FEMA certified in Search and Rescue. Shadow worked from the summer of 2006 through 2010.

Shadow lived out his retirement in Dana Point since 2010 being cared for by Dana Point Deputy Costa’s family.