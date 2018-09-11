EYE ON DP, News Headlines

OCFA Capistrano Beach Station No. 29 Hosts Sept. 11 Ceremony

At 8:46 a.m., on Sept. 11, Orange County Fire Authority Station (OCFA) No. 29 in Capistrano Beach, Dana Point, held a ceremony to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

In fact, all OCFA stations across the County held individual ceremonies.

The moment of recognition at 8:46 a.m., was followed by a moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. honoring the 343 New York Fire Department firefighters killed in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center’s in New York City.

A small gathered, joining the firefighters in their ceremony.

