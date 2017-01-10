Date: January 10

Time: 1:45 p.m.

Closures: No ocean, harbor or bay water closures are currently in effect.

Posted warnings:

Bacterial levels in ocean and bay recreational waters exceed health standards at the following locations the last time they were tested:

Huntington Harbor: Mother’s Beach

Dana Point: From the Dana Point Harbor breakwater down to the mouth of the San Juan Creek at Doheny State Beach

Long term postings due to possible urban runoff impacts

Newport Bay: Harbor Tower Marina at Pacific Coast Highway and Newport Boulevard

In other beach areas, the Environmental Health staff advises swimmers that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters adjacent to storm drains, creeks and rivers. Swimmers are advised to avoid coastal waters impacted by discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers, and beach users should avoid contact with any runoff on the beach during dry or wet weather conditions.