After two months of securing funds for the renovation, Ocean Institute debuted its newly painted ship with a Whale and Marine Life Tour on Monday, Jan. 15.

About 35 passengers boarded research vessel Sea Explorer on Monday as it embarked on its first oceanic tour with the new paint job.

“The water was stunning, and we saw dolphins, mola molas and a gray whale,” said Chloe Tyler, an Ocean Institute floating lab specialist. “The group on board was buzzing with excitement.”

The vessel had not been touched up in about 20 years and showed signs of paint chipping, which posed a risk to the ship’s structural integrity when facing the elements, said Ocean Institute marketing coordinator Isabela Farinella.

In November, the Ocean Institute launched “Fortify the Sea Explorer for the Future,” a fund-raising campaign for the ship’s renovation to ensure it would continue to pass United States Coast Guard inspections.

“I just want to really highlight just how appreciative we are of our community,” said Farinella. “This was an effort that we could not have done with our supporters and our community.”

Ocean Institute’s 65-foot vessel hosts many of its educational programs, which includes the Whale and Marine Life Tour. The ship is rigged with underwater cameras, an acoustic hydrophone, video microscopes and a viewing aquarium.

Programs on the ship were put on hold for two weeks while it was repainted in Long Beach, and Monday marked its first day in commission.

“She (Sea Explorer) was welcomed back with open arms and we had a really exciting day on the water,” said Farinella.