After Tropical Storm Hilary hit Southern California in late August, the Ocean Institute rescheduled its Founders Day event for Sunday, Sept. 17., the marine education and conservation nonprofit announced late Thursday, Sept. 14.

The free event celebrates the establishment of the nonprofit at the Dana Point Harbor by Stan Cummings.

Sunday’s event is the Ocean Institute’s third annual celebration of its founder and will feature ocean-focused activities for kids of all ages, entertainment and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with opportunities to enjoy the Institute’s touch tanks, as well as learn more about the nonprofit’s history. There will also be sign-up opportunities for those who are interested in participating in future Ocean Institute events.

The Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point.