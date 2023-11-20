Looking to engage its board members and leadership team with the community, the Ocean Institute intends to host its first town hall-style Seaside Chat on Dec. 6.

The town hall will be an opportunity for the Ocean Institute to showcase the passion and dedication of new board members Collie James, Tom Turner and Kelly Steward.

Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley and Dana Point Mayor Pro Tem Jamey Federico will also join the panel to discuss the role of the Ocean Institute from a governance and city perspective.

“Through the Ocean Institute Town Hall, we aim to create a meaningful bridge between our passionate community of ocean enthusiasts and the visionary leaders shaping the future of marine education,” Ocean Institute Growth Marketing Manager Kaitlyn Davidson said in a media release.

The event will begin with a meet and mingle from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by a panel presentation in which speakers will discuss the Ocean Institute’s role in marine education and Q & A.

“Join us on Dec. 6 for an evening that transcends boundaries, fostering a deeper connection with the Ocean Institute’s mission and our collective commitment to nurturing the next generation of ocean stewards,” Davidson said.

More information about the event and how to register can be found at oceaninstitute.org/event/ocean-instiute-town-hall-a-seaside-chat/.