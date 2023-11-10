The Ocean Institute seeks to raise $110,000 to fund needed repairs to help preserve the continued operations of its research vessel, the R/V Sea Explorer.

The marine education nonprofit’s R/V Sea Explorer serves as a floating classroom, hosting 26,000 passengers annually as it offers immersive opportunities to learn about the ocean and its ecosystems.

“We’re all about keeping marine education alive and thriving,” Kaitlyn Davidson, Growth Marketing Manager at Ocean Institute, said in a media release.

“The R/V Sea Explorer has been the heart of our educational programs, with fun activities like field trips, summer camps, Girls in Ocean Science Conferences, intern program cruises, Stoked on Science Cruises, and more,” Davidson continued. “By chipping in, you’re helping us keep this awesome platform for marine education going strong.”

The research vessel is now showing signs of wear and tear that may pose a potential risk to its structural integrity, according to the Ocean Institute. Exposure to the elements where the paint has chipped could lead to deeper problems if left unaddressed, the nonprofit explained.

“The R/V Sea Explorer has been a vital part of our marine education programs, fostering a love for the ocean in thousands of students and community members,” Davidson said. “To ensure its continued impact and safety, we need your support. Together, we can protect this invaluable resource for future generations.”

More information about R/V Sea Explorer and how to contribute to the fundraising campaign can be found at class.org/give/531086/#!/donation/checkout.