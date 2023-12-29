Looking to boost wild seabass populations, the Ocean Institute is serving as a grow-out facility for the juvenile fish as a part of the Ocean Resources Enhancement and Hatchery Program.

The Ocean Institute is participating in the experimental hatchery program aimed at enhancing wild fish populations in collaboration with the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute.

Through the Ocean Resources Enhancement and Hatchery Program, white seabass are spawned and reared at a hatchery in Carlsbad. Juvenile seabass are then transferred to 13 participating grow-out facilities throughout Southern California, including the Ocean Institute.

The program, which began in 1982, involves tagging each white seabass with a tiny tag the size of a broken piece of mechanical pencil lead, the Ocean Institute explained in a media release.

Anglers are encouraged to return the heads of any white seabass that they catch to scanning sites. Information that scientists can glean from the tags provides insight into the fish’s origin, birth date and more, which contributes to ongoing research and conservation efforts.

“The importance of OI’s involvement in WSB repopulation extends beyond the environmental impact.” Jessica Brasher, director of Husbandry at the Ocean Institute, said in the media release.

“The program serves as a proof of concept for restoration models, engaging the public and anglers in hands-on, accessible science happening in their community,” Brasher said. “Proceeds from fishing licenses contribute to funding programs like OREHP, further highlighting the interconnectedness of environmental conservation and community support.”

White seabass care in the Ocean Resources Enhancement and Hatchery Program is largely volunteer-driven. Ocean Institute staff, interns and volunteers, including those from the New Vista Career Academy, work hard to ensure the well-being of each fish, the Ocean Institute said.

Volunteers from New Vista Career Academy, an employment training program for adults with autism, play a vital role in the project caring for the white seabass, data tracking, taking measurements and contributing basic math skills.

New Vista Career Academy instructor Gerry Padilla expressed gratitude in the media release for the academy’s participation in the white seabass program.

“We have benefited wonderfully from the WSB program,” Padilla said. “In the service of aiding people with autism in their efforts to develop skills, we have had access to tasks that involve applications of basic math, measurements, data tracking, and animal care. … We are deeply grateful to be a part of the WSB program.”

The Ocean Institute looks to further engage the public, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the white seabass pen through its Hatch and Release Program Tour. Tours will begin on Jan. 13, with participants contributing to valuable white seabass research and learning more about the fish’s crucial role in ocean health.

“Bringing the program to Ocean Institute has given our volunteers a really special opportunity to participate in a program that has a measurable impact, and to let our visitors get excited about accessible science happening right in their own community,” Brasher said.

“The pen gives us a fabulous real-world example of how concepts like water quality, feeding patterns, tag retention, genetics, and support from our local community all play an interconnected role in the ultimate success of programs like this,” Brasher continued.