Ocean Institute Plans Tiny Tots Program

The Ocean Institute will offer its Tiny Tots: Parent and Me Program for children ages 2 and 3 in January and February.

The dates will be on on six successive Tuesdays from January 17-February 21 at 10:15 a.m.

Children and parents will explore shapes, colors, textures and more with the sea star. Each session includes exploration, an animal encounter and an activity.

Cost is $30 for a single drop-in class, or $150 for the series.

Register online at www.ocean-institute.org/event/tiny-tots-parent-me-program.

