Mary Lawson, vice-president of external relations the Ocean Institute, was honored by the Angel Light Academy for their leadership and service on Saturday, June 24.

Lawesome was nominated by her peers for her performance and excellence in community service.

According to a statement, the recipients of the honor demonstrate an attitude of excellence, teamwork and leadership and consistently go above and beyond in their daily lives.

Lawson and her team inspire children to become stewards of the environment and introduce the magic of the ocean and all it has to offer, the statement said.