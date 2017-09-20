Ocean Institute Named Recipient of Forge54 Marketing Services Award

The Ocean Institute was named the recipient of the 2017 annual marketing services award by Forge54, according to a press release by the company.

In October, more than 100 volunteers will come together during a 54-hour weekend to create marketing collateral which will help the Institute spread their mission and expand their efforts.

Forge54 works to bring together a community of passionate and creative marketing professionals to serve nonprofit organizations, according to their statement.

“We are humbled and honored to be the recipient this year,” said Ocean Institute President and CEO Daniel Pingaro in a statement. “Forge54 will give us the opportunity to critically consider our messaging about who we are and what we do. We are excited to collaborate with professional marketers and find more ways to impact and transform the lives of children and parents in Orange County.”

The weekend event will be held from Oct. 6-8 at INNOCEAN USA in Huntington Beach.