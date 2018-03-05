DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Ocean Institute Jazz Festival Raises Thousands for Adopt-A-Class Program

Ocean Institute’s Annual Fundraiser Combines Philanthropy with World-Class Jazz

Text and photos by Daniel Ritz

Within no-more-than 30 minutes, attendees of the 2018 Ocean Institute Jazz Festival raised over 15 thousand dollars towards the Ocean Institute’s Adopt-A-Class Program, aimed to teach the importance of the ocean to youth.

The money, raised in a auction format, consisted of prize packages donated from a large number of local sponsors.

The auction took place on Friday, March 2nd, the first of the two-night event.

Following opening remarks and the benefit auction, the jazz began, with blistering performances by Michael Paulo, Paul Brown and Jeffrey Osborne.

Photo Gallery

