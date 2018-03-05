Ocean Institute Jazz Festival Raises Thousands for Adopt-A-Class Program

Ocean Institute’s Annual Fundraiser Combines Philanthropy with World-Class Jazz

Text and photos by Daniel Ritz

Within no-more-than 30 minutes, attendees of the 2018 Ocean Institute Jazz Festival raised over 15 thousand dollars towards the Ocean Institute’s Adopt-A-Class Program, aimed to teach the importance of the ocean to youth.

The money, raised in a auction format, consisted of prize packages donated from a large number of local sponsors.

The auction took place on Friday, March 2nd, the first of the two-night event.

Following opening remarks and the benefit auction, the jazz began, with blistering performances by Michael Paulo, Paul Brown and Jeffrey Osborne.

Photo Gallery of IMG_3194 Dan Pingaro and Emma Opie of the Ocean Institute stand arm and arm with Jazz Festival performers Michcel Paulo and Jeffrey Osborne. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3197 Wendy Marshall, VP of Education at the Ocean Institute, and her husband at the OCean Institute's Jess Festival. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3201 Thousands of dollars were raised for the Ocean Institute's Adopt-a-class program. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3205 Ocean Institute staff stand with one of the number of local restaurateur's and beverage vendors that donated to the event. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3211 Attendee's were able to engage with Ocean Institute volunteer's to learn more about their exhibits at the Jazz Festival. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3217 Ocean Institute CEO and President Dan Pingaro opened up the Jazz Festival with a heartfelt speech recognizing the Festival's philanthropic purpose. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3229 President and CEO Dan Pingaro hugs Brian Nesteff after a heartfelt speech concerning the importance of educating youth on the importance of the world's ocean. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3233 A beautiful short-film by John Nesteff opened the Ocean Institute's Jazz Festival on March 2. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3249 Micheal Paulo opened the Ocean Institute's Jazz Festival with a blistering performance that brought the capacity crowd to its feet. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3310 Paul Brown (left) joined Micheal Paulo on stage during a performance at the Ocean Institute's Jazzfest on March 2. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_3338 Jeffrey Osborne, performing at the Ocean Institute Jazz Festival on March 2. Photo: Daniel Ritz