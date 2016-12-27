Ocean Institute Jazz Festival Announces Artists, Dates

The Ocean Institute Jazz Festival is scheduled for Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 to celebrate the Institute’s 40th anniversary.

Michael Paulo, Ray Parker Jr. and more will perform during the festival.

On Friday, March 24 there will be music, food, wine, craft beer and an auction.

The event starts at 6 p.m.

VIP Admission is $250 which includes admission for one and attendance at a VIP reception with artists.

A Premier Admission ticket is $125.

On Saturday, March 25, the event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will have a five-course gala dinner, music, wine and a silent and live auction.

Gala admission is $500, a table for 10 is $5,000.

All proceeds from the sales will support the Institute and their mission. Tickets will be on sale soon.