Ocean Institute Hosts Author and Activist David Helvarg

By Daniel Ritz

On Sept. 21, the Ocean Institute hosted a discussion led by esteemed environmental activist David Helvarg, who recently released a book entitled, The Golden Shore.

Helvarg took the standing room-only crowd on a journey through history and geography of the 1,100-mile California coastline. An experienced journalist, as well as the executive director of Blue Frontier, an ocean conservancy and policy group, Helvarg led an entertaining discussion of the changing nature of California’s complex marine ecosystem.

A questions and answer session followed the presentation, where Helvarg discussed his opinions on more focused local issues, including the nuclear decommissioning and disposal process at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Stations (SONGS).

This was the last discussion of the 2017 Ocean Institute Lecture Series, but those interested in learning more about upcoming events can visit their website calendar at https://www.ocean-institute.org