Ocean Institute Host to Premiere of ‘Unrest’

Photo Gallery of DPT_Living_UnrestDoc_Linda, Amelie, Mom, Mary (Left to Right) Linda Tannenbaum of the Open Medicine Foundation, Amelie Hicks, Mary Gelpi and Candi Pastorek Photo: Erica Kohler DPT_1020_Living_UnrestDoc_IMG_0709 (Left to Right) Linda Tannenbaum of the Open Medicine Foundation, Mary Gelpi, Candi Pastorek, Amelie Hicks, Jane Katz, Jordana Gingrass, Seth Katz, Marilyn Simon-Gersuk Photo: Erica Kohler DPT_1020_Living_UnrestDoc_Mr Mrs Hicks John and Wanda Hicks of Harbor Grill came out in support of their son Keegan's wide Amelie Hicks, who began suffering from CFS after the birth of their grandchild Photo: Erica Kohler Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Daniel Ritz

On Oct. 15, The Ocean Institute hosted a premiere showing of Unrest, an award-winning documentary to be released this fall focused on the realities of living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS).

A sizeable crowd gathered to learn more about this often misunderstood disease which effects an estimated 30 million people worldwide. Difficult to diagnose due to a current lack of identifiable unique biological markers, this event was part of an effort to increase public awareness in an effort to increase federal funding so that sustainable research methods can be reached.

A variety of Dana Point community members as well as South Orange County CFS supporters gathered largely to recognize Dana Point resident and CFS sufferer Amelie Hicks.