Ocean Institute Host to Premiere of ‘Unrest’

 

By Daniel Ritz

On Oct. 15, The Ocean Institute hosted a premiere showing of Unrest, an award-winning documentary to be released this fall focused on the realities of living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS).

A sizeable crowd gathered to learn more about this often misunderstood disease which effects an estimated 30 million people worldwide. Difficult to diagnose due to a current lack of identifiable unique biological markers, this event was part of an effort to increase public awareness in an effort to increase federal funding so that sustainable research methods can be reached.

A variety of Dana Point community members as well as South Orange County CFS supporters gathered largely to recognize Dana Point resident and CFS sufferer Amelie Hicks.

 

