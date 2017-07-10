Ocean Institute Honored as Top Nonprofit

The Ocean Institute was honored as Nonprofit of the Year during a celebration of California Nonprofits Day in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 28.

The Institute was selected by Senator Patricia Bates as an “exceptional nonprofit” organization in the 36th State Senate District community.

The Institute joined nearly 100 other nonprofits from across the state to receive the honors.

“The Ocean Institute is honored to be among the recipients of this California Association of Nonprofits’ Award and we are proud to work every day to educate, enrich and enlighten Southern California’s K-12 students and the visiting public about the urgency of ocean protection,” said Ocean Institute President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Pingaro, in a statement.