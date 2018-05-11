Ocean Institute Celebrates Donors During Appreciation Event on May 4

On May 4, Ocean Institute former board president, Mel Chambers, and his wife Linda, hosted the Ocean Institute’s Annual Donor Appreciation Event at their home in Dana Point. With the backdrop of Dana Point Harbor and view of the Ocean Institute, President and CEO, Dan Pingaro excited more than 70 guests with information on new programs, upcoming events and how their charitable investments are making a life-changing impact on tens of thousands of students throughout Orange County, including more than 10,000 students from Title I schools. In attendance was Dr. Chris Lowe of California State University, Long Beach’s world-renowned Shark Lab, who gave a teaser of his Thursday, May 24 presentation as part of the Ocean Institute’s Distinguish Speaker Series presented by the Nicholas Endowment. Norma Edith Aguilar of the Mexican Consulate in Santa Ana, presented the Ocean Institute with a certificate of recognition for its service to students in the Mexican community through the Adopt-A-Class program and the Ocean Institute’s Tall Ships Festival. www.ocean-institute.org.

