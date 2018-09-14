EYE ON DP, News Headlines

OC Parks Reports Capistrano Beach Park Recovery Expenditure Data

By Daniel Ritz

As solid surf batters the Southern California coastline this week, Capistrano Beach Park continues to take a beating. Dana Point Times reported in July that OC Parks announced the fire pits at Capistrano Beach Park would be removed after being deemed not financially sustainable as well as a risk-of-injury to the public. From February to July, OC Parks confirmed that it has spent more than $14,000 on sand cleanup, berms, trash cans, bench and K-rail replacement and had moved two of the aforementioned fire pits from south to north. Overall expenditure during that time frame in Capistrano Beach Park was more than $42,000 compared to Aliso Beach Park, where South Coastal Operations expenditures were only $10,000 for repairs.

In addition to expenditures listed above, OC Parks reported having paid a consultant $4,000 to conduct the Capo Beach Shoreline Erosion Investigation Project. More details on the findings of that study will be updated when they become available.

