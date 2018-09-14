OC Parks Reports Capistrano Beach Park Recovery Expenditure Data

By Daniel Ritz

As solid surf batters the Southern California coastline this week, Capistrano Beach Park continues to take a beating. Dana Point Times reported in July that OC Parks announced the fire pits at Capistrano Beach Park would be removed after being deemed not financially sustainable as well as a risk-of-injury to the public. From February to July, OC Parks confirmed that it has spent more than $14,000 on sand cleanup, berms, trash cans, bench and K-rail replacement and had moved two of the aforementioned fire pits from south to north. Overall expenditure during that time frame in Capistrano Beach Park was more than $42,000 compared to Aliso Beach Park, where South Coastal Operations expenditures were only $10,000 for repairs.

In addition to expenditures listed above, OC Parks reported having paid a consultant $4,000 to conduct the Capo Beach Shoreline Erosion Investigation Project. More details on the findings of that study will be updated when they become available.