OC Parks Commission to Give Harbor Advisory Council Update

According to the upcoming OC Parks Commission’s agenda, an update regarding the Dana Point Harbor Advisory Council will be provided.

In May, the Commission voted in favor of creating the Council to support OC Parks and the Park Commission in dealing with Dana Point Harbor Matters.

The Council will include two OC Parks Commissioners as well as nine members from the community.

The groups that will represent the members include wet slip tenant boaters, dry storage tenants, trailer boaters, small craft operators, restaurateurs, landslide merchants, waterside merchants, clubs and social, education, community services organizations and one at-large member.

The Council will have public meetings to review Harbor events and improvements, as well as provide a forum to facilitate and collaborate among groups in the Harbor.

The application process closed May 31.

OC Parks Commission is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at 13042 Old Myford Road, Irvine.

