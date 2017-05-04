UPDATE: OC Parks Commission to Discuss Dana Point Harbor at May 4 Meeting – Canceled

Update: The OC Parks Commission Meeting was canceled.

The OC Parks Commission is scheduled to discuss the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization RFP during its meeting on Thursday, May 4.

Below are the items on their agenda:

Approve Commission Minutes of March 2

Discussion Calendar Matters

Dana Point Harbor Revitalization RFP Overview – CEO Real Estate will provide an overview regarding the Request for Proposals (RFP) process being conducted for the Dana Point Harbor revitalization project.

Dana Point Harbor Advisory Council – Establishment of a Dana Point Harbor Advisory Council is proposed to support OC Parks and the Parks Commission in dealing with Dana Point Harbor matters and public comments

Oak Canyon Special Event Facility Lease

OC Parks Budget Presentation

OC Parks Director’s Reports

Upcoming OC Park Events

Commission Comments and Reports

The agenda can be found by clicking here. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at Irvine Ranch Historic Park Headquarters Building, 13042 Old Myford Road, Irvine.

An update following the meeting will be posted by the Dana Point Times.