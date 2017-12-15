OC GRIP Rewards 45 At-Risk Elementary School Students with Visit to Ocean Institute

By Daniel Ritz

The Orange County Gang Reduction Intervention Partnership (OC GRIP), Ocean Institute and their partners, rewarded 45 local at-risk elementary school students with a visit to the Ocean Institute in Dana Point as an incentive for positive behavior, perfect attendance and staying out of gangs. To earn this reward, the students met a challenge to have no unexcused absences, criminal activity or arrests, violence or weapons on campus, and gang-related clothing, writing or behavior.

During the visit to the Ocean Institute facility, students participated in hands-on interactive learning experiences, including the opportunity to sail on two different vessels.

Jonathan Witt, senior education director of the Ocean Institute, said, “Our partnership with OC GRIP allows us to continue our mission to provide enriching, life-changing moments for our community. We are excited to welcome these students to Dana Point and allow them to explore the mysteries and beauty of the Pacific Ocean.”