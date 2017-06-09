By Kristina Pritchett

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas will be the next featured guest at the Dana Point Civic Association’s Coffee Chat on Friday, June 16.

Rackauckas joined the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in 1972, and ran for District Attorney in 1998.

Coffee Chat is held the third Friday of every month at Coffee Importers in the Dana Point Harbor.

Complimentary coffee will be provided for those who attend, courtesy of Jim Miller, DPCA president.

Coffee Chat begins at 8:30 a.m. and is located at 34531 Street of the Golden Lantern.