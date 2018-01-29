Robert Floyd Beauchamp Jr., “Bubba” passed away peacefully at his home in San Clemente on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

From his birth in Pasadena, on December 13, 1940, to his death, Bubba nourished the people around him with joy, love, faith and laughter.

Bubba had a deep passion for the ocean and boating, sailing around the world on the family’s 70’ Olson “The Dorothy O” and competitively racing Hobie Cats off local and distant shorelines, bonding with family and making lasting friendships along the way.

He graduated from California State University, Long Beach and embarked on a successful teaching career. He had two children, Cheryl and Robert III, whom he adored. Bubba began his second career as Manager of his family-operated marina in Dana Point Harbor, Dana West Marina.

Bubba married the love of his life and best friend, Judith (Luttrell) Beauchamp, on March 12, 2005.

Bubba was larger than life with an unforgettable smile and contagious laughter. He lives on in the hearts of his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, family & many friends.

All whose lives Bubba touched are invited to Capo Beach Calvary Church, 25975 Domingo Ave, Dana Point, 92624, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 2/24/2018.