Robert “Bob” Weatherford Moore

February 7, 1924 – January 27, 2017

Beloved Father of Barbara Eatinger, Donnajean Moore, Tina Van Divier, Robert Moore Jr.; loving Grandfather to 6 grandchildren, Great Grandfather to 9 children.

Bob was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to California in 1941. He married June French in 1942, and went off to war serving in the Pacific.

After WWII, he worked in furniture sales/management for several larger firms in the western United States while living in the San Fernando Valley. He later owned two furniture manufacturing plants when he moved to Dana Point.

Elected to SCWD, he served on the board for 13 years. He was very involved in the City of Dana Point and honored as the Citizen of the Year 2000, as well as the Founder’s Day Honoree 2006. Being a giving and energetic person he volunteered in many areas of service to the city. Bob was Past Commander of the VFW Post 9934 and American Legion Post 222 in Laguna Beach where he was also part of the COPS program for the Laguna Beach Police Department.

In his 40 years at South Shores Church, he was a Deacon and an usher plus serving in other areas.

He loved the people of South Shores Church as they were also his family.