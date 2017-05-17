Lee Capps Irwin of Washington passed away at age 89, on March 28, 2017. He was born July 11, 1927 in Beverly Hills, California to Phoebe Sischo Irwin and Luther Wesley Irwin and was the oldest of 3 children. Lee lived in Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano for 26 years.

Lee Irwin and Verna raised 5 children and became involved with a church at every move. He loved singing often found a choir (Barbershop or church) needing his smooth bass voice. While Lee Irwin’s trade was construction he enjoyed life along the way.

After the passing of his first wife, Lee met the second love of his life, Carol Klefbeck. Carol and Lee enjoyed retirement, first in California and now in Washington.

Lee Capps Irwin is survived by wife Carol Irwin, siblings Janet Irwin Weston (CA) and Bruce Irwin (CA), surviving children Mark (CA), Paul (SC), Ruth Ballard (CA), Lynn Sides (TX), Sarah Mato (CO) and step-children Randy Klefbeck (WA), Mark Klefbeck (OR), and John Klefbeck (WA) and their families..

Memorial Services will be held Saturday May 20, 2017 at 11am at St Andrews by the Sea United Methodist Church, San Clemente

Donations can be made to::

United Methodist Committee on Relief

American Cancer Society

Charity of your choice