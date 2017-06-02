Night work is scheduled to take place from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. on Friday, June 3 and Monday, June 3 on the northbound and southbound I-5 freeway bridges over the Stonehill Drive/Camino Capistrano on-ramp, Camino Las Ramblas and Pacific Coast Highway.

According to officials, crews will be saw-cutting pavement as part of joint seal work to allow for the expansion and contraction of the bridges.

Work could be loud and disruptive.

Outside lanes in both directions may be closed to allow crews to safely perform the work.

Officials said Caltrans is replacing the PCH bridge deck on the loop on-ramp from eastbound Camino Las Ramblas to northbound I-5. The re-opening has been postponed to mid-July due to extensive rust damage to the bridge deck.